Liverpool unveils plans to build the world’s largest tidal power project

Image: Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

The City of Liverpool, England, has unveiled advanced proposals to build the world’s largest tidal power generator on the River Mersey.

If it’s built, Mersey Tidal Power would become the largest tidal range scheme in the world. It would power more than 1 million homes for more than 120 years.

The dam-like Mersey Tidal Power would be a barrier between the Irish Sea and a tidal basin. It would be fitted with turbines and tap into one of the UK’s largest tidal ranges to generate power with two-way generation.

It would connect Liverpool and the Wirral peninsula and could become a pedestrian and cycling link across the Mersey. It could also provide future flood defense.

The multibillion-pound project is in Phase 3 concept development and is about to enter the formal planning stage. It would create thousands of local construction jobs, but planning and permitting will take a few years first.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said, “We are under no illusions, we know there are still significant technical and financial challenges to overcome, but the plans we’ve unveiled … mark a huge step on our journey to bringing Mersey Tidal Power to life.”

Liverpool has a net zero by 2040 target. Here’s an introductory video the city released in October about its massive tidal power project:

