Nissan Leaf regains tax credit access, now starts at $24,400

Nissan and the IRS announced today that the Leaf has regained eligibility for the federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

With now $3,750 in tax credit, the Leaf can start at just $24,400 – making it one of the cheapest EVs in the US.

Nissan, like many other automakers, has had issues keeping up with the battery component requirements to be eligible for the up to $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles in the US.

The Leaf, which is built in Tennessee, has gained it a lost it twice since the tax credit reform was put in place last year.

With the more stringent battery component sourcing requirements that came into effect in January 2024, the vehicle again lost access to the credit.

Now, Nissan announced that the Leaf is regaining access to a $3,750 credit:

2024 Nissan LEAF vehicles manufactured in 2024 and sold on or after March 6 may be eligible for part of the U.S. federal EV tax credit provided that the customer meets all purchase and income qualifications for the EV tax credit as outlined in Internal Revenue Code Section 30D.

In a press release, Nissan says that the Leaf now meets the “battery component” requirements – gaining access to half of the full $7,500 credit. It means that The Leaf doesn’t meet the critical minerals requirement.

Considering the Leaf has a starting MSRP price of $28,140 in the US, it means that the Leaf starts at just $24,390 if you are eligible to tax credit based on your income.

Starting in 2024, the credit can also apply directly at the purchase – reducing the cost directly.

With some state and local incentives in some regions, the price of the Leaf can come down to about $20,000, which is incredible for brand new EV.

Electrek’s Take

That’s a great deal. Now, the Leaf is not perfect, especially at that price. It’s for the base version, which has a 40 kWh battery pack enabling about 150 miles of range.

But that’s still a great city car. If it meets your needs, the deal is hard to pass.

However, I would also note that the Leaf refresh is coming, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a nice one. You should keep that in mind. That said, it could also come with a price increase.

Are you ready to get behind the wheel of your new LEAF EV and take advantage of the EV tax credit? You can use our link to find a Nissan LEAF near you at a great price today.