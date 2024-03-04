 Skip to main content

Tesla (TSLA) drops on bad Chinese delivery numbers that mean nothing

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 4 2024 - 12:31 pm PT
14 Comments
EPA EV sales

Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is dropping by as much as 7% – erasing billions of dollars in value today. It’s not clear why, but some are suggesting bad Chinese delivery numbers are to blame.

China is the world’s biggest auto market and by far the biggest EV market. If your sales are dropping in that market, you are in bad shape.

Tesla has heavily relied on the Chinese market for growth in recent years.

That’s probably why the stock dropped by as much as 7% today after the China Passenger Car Association reported that Tesla sold 60,365 China-made vehicles in February – down 19% year-over-year.

It led to a lot of headlines like this one:

However, the reason for the sales falling is as simple as the Chinese Lunar New Year slipping into February versus January last year. That leads to production shutdowns, closed stores, and fewer car sales.

So the year-over-year comparison is not valuable this year.

That said, there are reasons to be concerned about Tesla’s demand in China. Tesla has introduced price cuts and new incentives in the Chinese market to encourage sales.

That’s generally a sign that demand has been down, but Tesla has also been very quick to adjust prices in order to keep demand at the same level as its production capacity.

Electrek’s Take

It’s important to keep an eye on Tesla’s performance in China, but those February numbers are useless.

I’d be more concerned about Tesla’s price cuts. The automaker has impressive gross margins allowing it to reduce prices, but the latest price cuts are starting to put a lot of pressure on Tesla’s financials.

With Tesla’s latest entry into the advertising world, it will be interesting to see if Tesla decides to utilize that in China instead of further price cuts.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger