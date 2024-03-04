This solar farm was built on an abandoned gravel pit

Photo: ReVision Energy

An abandoned gravel pit was the ideal site for this community solar farm in Maine, because nearly 90% of the state is forested.

The Wishcamper Hampden solar farm is in Hampden and was built by owner Wishcamper Companies, a clean energy and real estate investor and project developer ReVision Energy.

The $15 million, 6.77 megawatt (MW) project will generate an estimated 8,700 MWh of clean energy annually. The clean power generated will be the equivalent of the energy use of 776 homes.

The 25-acre site was once home to a gravel pit. Charlie Duprey, vice president of solar development for Wishcamper, told Maine Public, “When we think about solar siting, this is probably the best site I’ve ever seen – off the main road, not visible, an old piece of land that wasn’t being used for anything else.”

And ReVision Energy cofounder Phil Coupe said [via Solar Power World], “Because Maine is [ one of ] the most heavily forested state s in the nation, meaning lots of shady rooftops and places where solar isn’t viable, we need these large-scale, ground-mounted solar projects to help our communities and institutions move away from burning oil and gas.”

The gravel pit-sited community solar farm will supply multiple off-takers, including the Deer Island/Stonington School District, College of the Atlantic, Isle au Haut Power Company, Bangor Water District, and the town of Blue Hill.

Maine has a goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2040.

