Audi is developing a sporty electric TT replacement that will be completely unique

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 29 2024 - 9:12 am PT
2 Comments
Audi-electric-TT

Audi’s sporty design icon is going electric. The electric Audi TT replacement will be completely unique from the current gas-powered model.

Audi’s iconic TT is going electric

Although Audi retired its iconic TT with a Roadster Final Edition last year, the sports coupe is making a comeback in all-electric form.

The new EV will go by a different name but fill a similar space in Audi’s lineup. Audi spokesperson Daniel Shuster told Autocar, “We are taking a blank sheet of paper to see what is the right ‘icon.'”

Shuster explained it’s “not about looking at what we have now and saying ‘it’d be cool to make it electric.’ It’s really about what would be a great addition to the range.”

The spokesperson explained the importance of differentiating RS models, highlighting the need for an “icon on top.”

Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport GmbH, admitted creating a successor is a “huge job,” but the automaker “didn’t want to lose existing customers.”

Audi-electric-TT
Audi TT RS Coupe Icon Edition (Source: Audi AG)

According to Michl, the electric TT replacement must fit the Audi brand and portfolio. “This is quite a unique job,” Michl said. Although he wouldn’t give up details on the design, Shuster explained it “would not just be a replacement” for the TT.

Audi will not simply “take the engine out, put an electric motor in,” and call it an electric TT. The new model “will be different, but emotional,” Shuster promised.

Audi-electric-TT
Audi e-tron GT (Source: Audi AG)

Unlike rivals including Hyundai and Dodge, Audi has no plans to have it generate fake sounds to replicate the five-cylinder engine on the range-topping TT RS. Michl explained, “We won’t use the five-cylinder sound for it because the TT was a unique concept that fitted perfectly in that time.”

“Therefore,” Michl said, “we have to find another thing for the future.” He said Audi had tested prototypes with sounds, and “it didn’t fit at all.” Instead, “silent is the new loud.”

Audi-e-tron-GT-RS
Audi RS e-tron GT (Source: Audi AG)

Dynamic driving and agility will remain a focus as Audi looks to differentiate the electric TT. Mich said it will include a “much wider” section of driving behaviors.”You will be surprised. For us, the RS DNA has to be reflected. It is not better or worse. It is just different.”

However, don’t get too excited yet. The electric TT successor is set to be introduced “within five or 10 years.”

What features do you want Audi to keep or add to the electric TT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

