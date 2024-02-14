Forget company cars – electric bikes set to become the next job perk

Getting a company car used to be a major perk of a new job, but times are changing. As more young adults flock to electric bikes for their advantages over car travel in cities, companies are now making their own changes to reflect those shifting transportation habits.

Electric bikes have proven popular for commuters due to their ability to beat traffic in cities, often arriving much faster than cars or buses. They’re also an order of magnitude more efficient, often using closer to 25 Wh/mile of energy compared to 250 Wh/mile of an electric car.

Major tech companies like Google and Amazon are already offering their employees access to micromobility options such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and even good old-fashioned pedal bicycles.

As Google spokesperson Jessica Sanborn explained:

“We offer this program to Google employees to support our sustainability goals and traffic reduction efforts by giving employees options to get to work without having to drive alone in their cars.”

Electric bikes like these Velotric Discover models make great urban commuters

But instead of a typical company-issued vehicle, they’re often turning to mobility-as-a-service firms to provide their employees with a catalog of e-bikes and other alternative transportation options to choose from.

Ridepanda, a startup that began as a direct-to-consumer electric bike reseller before pivoting to providing e-bike subscriptions to large companies, is focused on making it easier to offer e-bike perks.

The company offers e-bike subscriptions to employees at Amazon, Google, and other large companies. Early results have found that many of the riders taking advantage of these perks haven’t previously been bike commuters but have since jumped at the chance to switch to an e-bike or e-scooter.

The Ride1Up 700 Series was purpose-built for urban rides

And it makes good sense. Integrating e-bikes into corporate mobility strategies aligns with growing environmental concerns and addresses the practical needs of the modern workforce.

On the environmental front, e-bikes are a greener alternative to cars, significantly reducing carbon footprints. By substituting cars with e-bikes for daily commutes and short trips, employees contribute to decreasing air pollution and traffic congestion, helping make urban areas more livable.

Electric bikes also combine the physical health benefits of traditional biking with the convenience of motorized transport, making them accessible to a broader range of fitness levels. Regular use of an e-bike can improve cardiovascular health, boost physical stamina, and reduce stress levels, enhancing overall well-being. This active mode of transport encourages a healthier lifestyle, which can lead to decreased healthcare costs and lower absenteeism for companies.

E-bikes can also make a major impact on an employee’s wallet. Operating and maintaining an e-bike is significantly cheaper than a car, considering the costs associated with fuel, insurance, and parking. E-bikes offer a cost-effective solution for employees, especially in urban areas where parking is scarce and expensive. Plus, the convenience of bypassing traffic congestion and the flexibility to use bike lanes and paths can save valuable time during commutes. That’s more important than ever as more emphasis is placed on achieving a healthy work-life balance.

Pedaling to work has numerous benefits, from health advantages to time-savings

And then there’s the increased productivity to consider. Commuting by e-bike can lead to increased energy levels and improved mental health, factors that contribute to higher productivity and job satisfaction. Many riders report that the physical effort of a morning bike trip to work helps to clear the mind, reduce work-related stress, and stimulate creativity. Offering e-bikes as a perk also fosters a sense of community and shared values among employees, especially when riding together to and from work.

In fact, that’s an aspect that my wife quickly discovered when she began riding her electric bike to work this year. The communal aspects of riding in a group help bring employees together and build stronger bonds, instead of singular car trips serving as a major disconnection at the start and end of the day.

via: Fast Company