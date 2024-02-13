Quick Charge Podcast: February 13, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla worker died in horrible crash on Full Self-Driving beta, but he was also drunk
- Tesla releases new yoke steering wheel with normal horn
- The Dawn Project got in trouble with the feds for its anti-Tesla FSD Super Bowl ad
- Chrysler unveils radical Halcyon EV concept that will redefine the 100-year-old brand
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments