Wheel-E Podcast: Swimming electric motorcycle, Trek e-bike, more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time, that includes new e-bike launches from Trek and Sixthreezero, a potential e-bike regulation bill in Congress, a new Gogoro electric scooter, CAKE’s bankruptcy, e-motorcycles going for a swim, and more.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Sixthreezero launches the electric trike everyone says they actually want
- Trek unveils new Marlin+ e-bike pushing Bosch mid-drives to new affordability
- Congress finally agrees on electric bike bill – but not the one everyone wanted
- Gogoro launches new Pulse electric scooter as highest performance model yet
- Breaking: Electric motorcycle company CAKE quietly files for bankruptcy
- Watch this electric motorcycle ride battery deep through California flood waters
- I bought Harley’s new electric motorcycle. Delivery was a hot mess, but still awesome
- Review: Cyrusher Ripple electric snowboard actually works! (mostly)
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (or the video after 11:00 a.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments