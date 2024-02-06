Quick Charge Podcast: February 6, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla signs deal to bring chargers to thousands of hotels
- Tesla is controversially starting to advertise on Elon Musk’s X
- Ferrari is testing Tesla Model S Plaid ahead of its first EV
- Toyota to invest $1.3B to build EVs at its Kentucky plant
- Hertz (HTZ) blames EVs for Q4 earnings miss as stock price rises anyways
- White House warns that Chinese EVs could collect your data and send it back to China
- Volvo’s first electric minivan, the EM90, officially rolls off the assembly line
