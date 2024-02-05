Quick Charge Podcast: February 5, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk introduces his new right-wing fans to a carbon tax; goes as well as you’d expect
- Tesla brings back FSD and free Supercharging transfer despite what Elon said
- Idiots are already driving on Tesla Autopilot with Apple Vision Pro on their faces
- Volvo marks 17 straight months of growth as EV sales lead the way in January
- Kia is recalling 1,200 EV6 and Niro EVs over faulty drive shafts
- Hyundai to launch a new electric mini-SUV at €20K
