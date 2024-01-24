The Hunter EV pickup looks ready to rival Toyota’s Tacoma

Former NIO manufacturer JAC is launching its new Hunter EV pickup in April. The all-electric pickup will feature a dual electric motor drive train and over 310 miles (500 km) CLTC range.

JAC helped NIO build its electric vehicles. Last month, NIO bought out two manufacturing plants and the included assets, paving the way for EV startup to manage its production.

NIO also entered China’s MIIT vehicle manufacturing enterprise info management system, meaning it can build EVs under its own name. Previously, NIO used JAC’s qualification with its EVs co-built at two factories. NIO would pay for contract manufacturing.

After selling off assets, JAC looks ready to make a big move of its own. The automaker’s new Hunter EV pickup is set to officially debut in April at the Beijing Auto Show.

According to a new report from China news outlet Autohome, the electric truck will be built on JAC’s new wide-body pickup platform. The Hunter EV pickup truck is expected to feature CLTC cruising range of over 310 miles (500 km).

JAC’s Hunter EV pickup (Source: Autohome)

Meet the Hunter EV pickup

The vehicle was previewed at the Guangzhou Auto Show but has been updated since. The report highlights a closed grille and a new front face with split headlights.

JAC’s Hunter EV pickup is 5.62 m (221″) long, 1.97 m (78″) wide, and 1.92 m (76″) tall. That’s about the same size as the Toyota Tacoma at 212″ – 226″ long, 78″ wide, and 75″ tall, to give you an idea.

The new electric pickup will also feature an “extra-long” 1.81 m (~ 6 ft) cargo bed. That’s also roughly the same size as Toyota’s Tacoma.

JAC’s Hunter EV pickup (Source: Autohome)

With 205 mm (8″) ground clearance, the Hunter EV pickup is designed to tackle any terrain. The trucks 18″ “dragon-scale” alloy wheels give it the modern EV look.

The interior includes “generous driving space” with a T-shaped infotainment, including a 7″ LCD instrument display.

It’s also equipped with 3.0 in-car system, dual-mode navigation, OTA updates, “super wireless fast charging,” 220V power supply, and more.

The new EV pickup is powered by a dual motor system with 70/160 kW max power and 176/342 Nm max torque. Its 88.02 kWh battery provides 500 km (310 miles) CLTC range. It will rival Great Wall’s Cannon EV and Changan Lanou EV in China.

