 Skip to main content

The new VW Golf GTE has a bigger battery, more range, DC fast charging

Avatar for David Ruddock  | Jan 23 2024 - 3:00 pm PT
43 Comments

And it’s still not coming to America. Sorry, readers — thought I’d get the disappointment out of the way. VW announced a midlife refresh of the current Golf Mk VIII lineup today, and the PHEV GTE is getting some seriously attractive updates to the electric portion of the powertrain.

As part of the 2025 update, the Golf GTE’s battery is growing to 19.7 kWh, nearly doubling the old car’s 10.6 kWh pack. The battery charges faster, too, with 11 kW onboard AC charging and 50 kW DC fast charging supported. The GTE will be good for 100 km (62 miles) of electric-only range, which in Europe will make it perfectly suited to a mostly-electric use case. VW isn’t breaking out the power output of the ICE versus electric portions of the system, but the GTE will make a net 268 hp (200 kW) at peak. A less-powerful Golf eHybrid is being launched alongside the GTE, the only notable difference being that it makes a system power of 201 hp (150 kW).

Both Golf PHEVs will come with VW’s new MIB4 software platform, offering improved performance and usability with an updated interface. That system debuted on the all-electric ID.7 (and is coming on the new Passat), which has been available in Europe in limited quantities since late 2023. We drove the ID.7 with MIB4 back in November, and it seemed… fine. (Personally, I’ve yet to see an ID.7 on the road here in Germany.)

It looks like a GTI! Except E! The interior is typical VW GTI/E — conservative, tartan, and very nicely appointed for a car that’s ostensibly an “economy” hatchback. As for just how economy, I’ve not yet seen the European pricing for the GTE, but it’ll likely be announced soon (if not when this post drops).

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Volkswagen

Volkswagen
Golf GTE

Golf GTE

Author

Avatar for David Ruddock David Ruddock

David is a lifelong automotive enthusiast who has followed the car industry since he was a teenager. Before joining Electrek, David was a mobile technology journalist for over a decade at Android Police, where he started as a writer and went on to serve as Editor-in-Chief. He later accepted a side quest in the world of tech startup marketing, where he led content and product marketing initiatives at two companies.