 Skip to main content

The first wind farm on California’s coast just came online

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jan 23 2024 - 9:21 am PT
6 Comments
Strauss Wind
Photo: Strauss Wind

The Strauss Wind Project in Santa Barbara County, the first wind farm on California’s coast, is now online.

The 98-megawatt (MW) Strauss Wind is near Lompoc, on the Central Coast, with Vandenberg Space Force Base to the south, west, and northwest. The location’s 3,000-acre topography is perpendicular to the predominant wind direction from the ocean, making it an ideal location to generate wind power.

Strauss Wind features 29 GE turbines up to 492 feet tall with 220-foot-long turbine blades that produce enough electricity to power up to 40,000 homes. A new 7.3-mile-long, 115-kV transmission line connects Strauss Wind to PG&E’s grid.

California’s best wind resources are near the coast, as seen in the map below via NREL.

The wind farm also features an IdentiFlight bird detection system that uses AI to identify different bird species and curtail the wind turbines when necessary.

Developer BayWa r.e. Wind says that Strauss Wind will generate an estimated $40 million in tax revenue during its 30-year lifecycle and provide annual income to ranchers who have leased land to the project.

Read more: In a historic first, a US offshore wind farm delivers power to the grid [Update]

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Wind power California

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.