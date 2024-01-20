Quick Charge Podcast: January 20, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla finally moves forward with Gigafactory Nevada expansion for Tesla Semi and 4680 cells
- Tesla Cybertruck gets 103 miles of towing range in the worst conditions possible
- Tesla expands self-serve test drives to destination chargers
- Tesla Model Y was Europe’s best-selling car in 2023, the first EV to take top spot
- Stellantis takes a jab at Tesla, warns EV price cuts could cause ‘bloodbath’
- Ford is cutting F-150 Lightning production again amid ‘slower than expected’ demand
- Canoo gets real as deliveries of its electric commercial van begin
- GM, finally, ramps up Cadillac Lyriq to meet demand for luxury SUVs
