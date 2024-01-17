Quick Charge Podcast: January 17, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla slashes prices across Europe on Model Y
- Tesla Cybertruck gets 160 miles of range in first towing test
- Rivian (RIVN) adds R1S SUV to lease program and expands to additional states
- Volvo flexes its pricing power for EVs with the EX30 rolling out for $35,000
- Electric vehicles fail at a lower rate than gas cars in extreme cold
- 6 ways to get the best range from your EV in winter
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments