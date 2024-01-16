Special Electrek podcast: Is Elon Musk blackmailing TSLA for $100B, admitting to conflicts of interest?

This is a special episode of the Electrek podcast in which we dive into Elon Musk’s comments from last night requesting a 25% stake in Tesla in order to advance AI at the company, which he himself described as an AI/robotics company.

The Electrek podcast is generally live every Friday at 4 PM ET, but we are making a special episode today to discuss a strange situation.

If you want a primer before the podcast, you can read my article from last night: Elon Musk complains about his smaller stake in Tesla after wasting it on buying Twitter.

In a new tweet, Musk seems to admit to a serious conflict of interest and possibly even a breach of fiduciary duty toward Tesla shareholders.

I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned.



Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla. You don’t seem to understand… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

The CEO says that he prefers building AI products at his new startup rather than at Tesla unless he receives a new compensation plan that would give him control over 25% of the company’s shares.

Is this blackmail? Is this a conflict of interest? Join us live to discuss the situation.

The episode will start recording live at 11:15 AM ET. You can join us live on YouTube (or most other platforms):