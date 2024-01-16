 Skip to main content

Special Electrek podcast: Is Elon Musk blackmailing TSLA for $100B, admitting to conflicts of interest?

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 16 2024 - 8:04 am PT
4 Comments
electrek podcast

This is a special episode of the Electrek podcast in which we dive into Elon Musk’s comments from last night requesting a 25% stake in Tesla in order to advance AI at the company, which he himself described as an AI/robotics company.

The Electrek podcast is generally live every Friday at 4 PM ET, but we are making a special episode today to discuss a strange situation.

If you want a primer before the podcast, you can read my article from last night: Elon Musk complains about his smaller stake in Tesla after wasting it on buying Twitter.

In a new tweet, Musk seems to admit to a serious conflict of interest and possibly even a breach of fiduciary duty toward Tesla shareholders.

The CEO says that he prefers building AI products at his new startup rather than at Tesla unless he receives a new compensation plan that would give him control over 25% of the company’s shares.

Is this blackmail? Is this a conflict of interest? Join us live to discuss the situation.

The episode will start recording live at 11:15 AM ET. You can join us live on YouTube (or most other platforms):

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

The Electrek Podcast

The Electrek Podcast

The Electrek Podcast is Fred Lambert and Seth We…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger