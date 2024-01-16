Special Electrek podcast: Is Elon Musk blackmailing TSLA for $100B, admitting to conflicts of interest?

This is a special episode of the Electrek podcast in which we dive into Elon Musk’s comments from last night requesting a 25% stake in Tesla in order to advance AI at the company, which he himself described as an AI/robotics company.
The Electrek podcast is generally live every Friday at 4 PM ET, but we are making a special episode today to discuss a strange situation.
If you want a primer before the podcast, you can read my article from last night: Elon Musk complains about his smaller stake in Tesla after wasting it on buying Twitter.
In a new tweet, Musk seems to admit to a serious conflict of interest and possibly even a breach of fiduciary duty toward Tesla shareholders.
The CEO says that he prefers building AI products at his new startup rather than at Tesla unless he receives a new compensation plan that would give him control over 25% of the company’s shares.
Is this blackmail? Is this a conflict of interest? Join us live to discuss the situation.
The episode will start recording live at 11:15 AM ET. You can join us live on YouTube (or most other platforms):
