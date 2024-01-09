Hyundai unveils its electric air taxi at CES, which could be powered by solid-state batteries

Would you ride in Hyundai’s electric flying taxi? Hyundai’s advanced air mobility company, Supernal, unveiled its electric flying taxi at CES Tuesday. The four-passenger eVTOL will “operate as quietly as a dishwasher” and could be powered by solid-state batteries.

Hyundai debuts electric air taxi at CES

The S-A2 is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle that builds on its first concept that debuted at CES in 2020.

Hyundai says it has fused its auto design with innovative aerospace engineering to create a new method of travel. The electric air taxi is designed to make getting around cities easier.

“Supernal is ready to deliver a new era of flight,” Hyundai Motor Group president and Supernal CEO Jaiwon Shin said at the event. Shin explained that the company is on a mission to deliver “the right product” at the right time.

The S-A2 is a V-Tail electric aircraft designed to cruise 120 miles per hour at 1,500 feet. Hyundai’s electric air taxi is designed for city travel with 25 to 40-mile trips.

Hyundai’s electric flying air taxi, the S-A2 (Source: Supernal)

How it works

It includes eight tilting rotors and a distributed electric propulsion system. The company says it will “operate as quietly as a dishwasher” with 65 dB in vertical takeoff and landing and 45 dB while cruising.

Hyundai focused on sustainability and comfort while designing the aircraft. It includes an airframe structure with included powertrain, flight controls, and avionics.

The S-A2’s interior (Source: Supernal)

The titling rotor will power the vehicle’s vertical and horizontal cruise stages while flying. To keep costs down while maintaining quality, Hyundai will use its mass production network to build the vehicle.

Ben Diachun, CTO at Supernal, said the electric air taxi is “designed to take full advantage of emerging electric powertrain advancements.”

Four-passenger seating (Source: Supernal)

Shin said the company will apply for a certification in the US in mid-2024 with plans to begin flight tests by the end of 2024. Supernal plans to officially launch the vehicle in 2028.

Hyundai is exploring different battery options, including lithium-metal and solid-state batteries, Shin explained in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The automaker has been exploring solid-state batteries through various patents. Most recently, Hyundai filed a patent for a pressurized all-solid-state EV battery system in the US.