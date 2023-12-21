 Skip to main content

Volvo’s first EV sedan to launch with 111 kWh battery… in 2025

Avatar for David Ruddock  | Dec 21 2023 - 3:07 am PT
1 Comment
Volvo Renault

Volvo has begun prototype production of its next-generation luxury electric sedan, possibly called the ES90. The V551, as it’s internally known, will be built in China. This information comes via a leak from Volvo’s own internal board, with a photo of the V551 team proudly kneeling next to a giant “CONFIDENTIAL TOP SECRET” sign below a banner with the text “Volvo Cars V551 First VP Car Celebration.” Seems like pretty solid confirmation to us!

The news was initially reported by Swedish outlet TeknikensVärld. There are some noteworthy tech specs included, like a 111 kWh battery (107 kWh available), 600 km of range (372 miles), 3100mm wheelbase, 2600kg curb weight (around 5700 lbs), and two drive configurations: dual-motor all-wheel drive and single motor rear-wheel drive. According to the article, Volvo allegedly plans to start producing the ES90 in May 2024 (presumably, they mean pre-production), though retail availability isn’t planned until mid-2025.

Source: TeknikensVärld

The specifications of the ES90 would place it on the larger side of mid-size EV luxury sedans like the Mercedes EQE, BMW i5, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air. As for the range, that number actually seems pretty realistic given the battery capacity and anticipated weight of the car, though we’re obviously a long way off from validating that in reality.

Volvo is investing heavily in electrification, and this car will supposedly be the first Volvo developed entirely by the company’s China-based R&D team. While many of Volvo’s electric models are built in China, including the EX30 we just drove, the company has retained a large engineering and design contingent in its home country of Sweden to date.

Electrek’s Take

Sedans are a tough sell in a crossover-first world. While a lot of folks online may clamor about their increased aerodynamic efficiency and lower rooflines, most consumers are currently SUV and CUV-crazy. The fact that Volvo has prioritized efforts like the EX30 and the upcoming EX90 is not at all surprising, and speaks to the decline of the sedan globally.

Still, there is space for a luxury sedan out there — Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Porsche all produce high-end EV sedans, and these are the brands Volvo has traditionally positioned itself against as a “value” competitor, offering class-leading safety and comparable tech features at a lower price than the Germans.

Mid-2025, though, is a long ways off, and I suspect 372 miles of range won’t be all that impressive in a year-and-a-half. Will Volvo introduce an 800V architecture with this car? Will there be leading-edge autonomy features? Can it greatly undercut the existing luxury EV sedan space on pricing? There are a lot of unknowns here, and it seems we’ll be waiting a while to answer them.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Volvo

Volvo

Author

Avatar for David Ruddock David Ruddock

David is a lifelong automotive enthusiast who has followed the car industry since he was a teenager. Before joining Electrek, David was a mobile technology journalist for over a decade at Android Police, where he started as a writer and went on to serve as Editor-in-Chief. He later accepted a side quest in the world of tech startup marketing, where he led content and product marketing initiatives at two companies.