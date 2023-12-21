 Skip to main content

These memes about Russia’s hideous new “Tesla killer” EV are *chef kiss*

Avatar for David Ruddock  | Dec 21 2023 - 5:36 am PT
19 Comments

Russia has a new electric vehicle concept design from the Moscow Polytechnic University that was revealed on social media earlier this week. It’s called “Amber,” and while we know basically nothing about it from a technical perspective, memes of the… unfortunate looking EV are already proliferating on social media. And they’re pretty, pretty, pretty good.

I want to be clear: We’re not taking any political stance on this vehicle, which is undoubtedly a byproduct of rather severe sanctions on Russia internationally right now. We’re also aware that most of these memes are written in Ukrainian, which is… not surprising! But regardless of geopolitics, I think we can all agree on one thing: This is a very unfortunate looking piece of design. Now, a selection of a few Amber Memes.

  • “Kill me”
  • “It’s afraid”

There are more over at this Ukrainian news site, and I certainly recommend having a look. There’s also a post covering the news in a less tongue-in-cheek manner at Auto.ru.

More seriously, the Amber is a preliminary design, and apparently the final vehicle won’t appear like this concept. Though, that’s pretty obvious, given the seamless front body panel would be nightmarish to produce and replace. Also, because it looks like a fish dressed up as a bread van for halloween. The final version of the car will allegedly be classified as a “large quadricycle” when it enters production sometime in 2025.

But wow, who thought this even looked good as a concept? Even if you told me it had 500 miles of range and could drive itself using only a Pentium III and an old closed circuit security camera, the Amber is the visual definition of “no thanks, I’m full.” I’m sure there have been uglier cars, but something about the idea of driving this thing around just makes me sad — like opening a can of Pringles and discovering they got all wet and congealed into a vile potato slurry. The Amber is like turning on a TV that only displays interlaced video. It’s like walking into a Mexican restaurant… in Scotland. It’s like getting an email that your FedEx package is ready for pickup… at the distribution center. It’s like biting into a warm Klondike Bar. Ok, ok, I admit: That last one might just be my own personal nightmare.

Anyway, if you’ve ever wondered what a Volkswagen Golf would look like if it melted 70% of the way into a Power Wheels, today’s your lucky day.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Cars

Cars

Author

Avatar for David Ruddock David Ruddock

David is a lifelong automotive enthusiast who has followed the car industry since he was a teenager. Before joining Electrek, David was a mobile technology journalist for over a decade at Android Police, where he started as a writer and went on to serve as Editor-in-Chief. He later accepted a side quest in the world of tech startup marketing, where he led content and product marketing initiatives at two companies.