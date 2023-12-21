Quick Charge Podcast: December 21, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is having issues producing 4680 cells for Cybertruck, sketchy report says
- Tesla Electric makes homeowner’s electricity bill disappear and pays him $1,000
- Tesla Model Y was spotted towing a full-size tractor-trailer
- Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq will lose tax credit eligibility, but only temporarily
- Ford draws up the ultimate camping mode feature for its next electric pickup
- Hyundai doubles down on shift to EVs with plans to shut down two engine parts plants
- Hyundai launching cheaper IONIQ 2 to sit below the IONIQ 5 – Here’s what we know so far
- Toyota recalls over 25,000 bZ3 EVs in China due to inaccurate remaining battery estimates
- Ford confirms half of dealers will sell EVs in 2024 as some are opting out
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments