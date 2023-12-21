Extreme E shares 2024 Season 4 calendar, including its first-ever race event in the US

A few weeks after wrapping up the final X Prix race event of Season 3, the all-electric racing league Extreme E has posted its 2024 calendar for Season 4. A majority of the race locations around the world are locked in, including the season finally next fall, taking place on US soil for the first time ever.

As you may or may not be aware by now, Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned off-road racing series that showcases the raw power of bespoke all-electric SUVs barreling through some of the planet’s most challenging climates while simultaneously drawing awareness to the ongoing global effects of climate change.

The annual championship series with a cause gives back to the areas it races in by setting up environmentally focused “legacy programs” and wrapped up its third season earlier this month. Germany’s Rosberg X Racing (RXR) snagged its first Extreme E title, besting Acciona Sainz XE (ASXE) and the UK’s Veloce Racing, who took second and third, respectively.

Mathematically, Veloce had the title in its grasp entering the final X Prix in Chile but fell short due to several incidents, including a puncture and broken suspension. The co-ed team of Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen is already looking ahead to Extreme E season 4 in 2024, and we now have the calendar detailing where they will be competing.

Source: Extreme E/Colin McMaster

Extreme E’s 2024 race calendar kicks off in February

Per a release shared this morning, Extreme E’s Season 4 race calendar will kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in mid-February, a couple of weeks after the nascent electric boat racing series E1, also cofounded by Alejandro Agag, kicks off its inaugural season on Jeddah’s waters. Agag spoke:

We are delighted to unveil our calendar for Extreme E Season 4. If the 2024 campaign is anything like our first three, then our fans are going to be in for something special. We are looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia for the opening rounds of the new season. Saudi Arabia has always delivered a thrilling spectacle on track, and we are expecting more of the same in February at an exciting new location near Jeddah.

Per Extreme E, here’s the current race calendar for Season 4:

Rounds 1 and 2: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – February 17-18, 2024

Rounds 3 and 4: Europe, TBD – July 13-14

Rounds 5 and 6: Sardinia, Italy – September 21-22

Rounds 9 and 10: Phoenix, Arizona, USA – November 23-24

Per the calendar, the championship round on Season 4 will be held in the US for the first time as Extreme E sees the country as a key market as it continues to grow. We will also see rounds 3 and 4 somewhere in Europe in 2024, but we’re not sure exactly where just yet. Agag elaborated:

The location of our European race in July will be announced soon. While we continue a dedicated testing program of the new Extreme H car, holding spectacular races across the European continent during the middle leg of the season is important for streamlining our operations, and so we are excited to return to Sardinia in September. I would like to thank the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna for their unwavering support for our series, and a double-header on the Italian island is a prospect we are all looking forward to. Sardinia is also likely to be the setting of the Extreme H car’s first public laps on an off-road race course, which will be [a] historic moment for motorsport and hydrogen power.

A new hydrogen-based racing league called Extreme H was announced in December and will join the Formula E, Extreme E, and E1 racing series’ in sustainable, zero-emission race competitions. Extreme E looks to use its existing clout to help springboard the hydrogen series into the spotlight as it continues to develop its bespoke vehicles ahead of a full-fledged championship series.

Before then, however, we can look forward to Extreme E’s first X Prix event of 2024 in February.