Quick Charge Podcast: December 16, 2023

- Tesla appears to be ramping up Cybertruck production as fleet is spotted
- Tesla explains new Autopilot nag forced by the NHTSA recall
- Tesla secures $135 million in incentive for Gigafactory Mexico despite delaying the factory
- Tesla’s India entry is on shaky grounds again as import duties deal is off the table
- SAE’s NACS certification is ready, and it’ll fix every EV charging problem at once
- Porsche is retiring the gas-powered Macan early in Europe as EV model takes the spotlight
- GM stops Chevy Bolt production (for now), lays off 1,314 workers
- Cruise fires 900 workers, while Waymo pulls out ahead
