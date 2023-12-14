Kia will unveil its new purpose-built EVs next month at CES

Kia is returning to the world’s biggest tech event next month. The automaker will unveil its new purpose-built EVs and vision for the future at CES, starting January 9.

After taking five years off, Kia is returning to the event with big plans. The company will present its upcoming purpose-built vehicle (PBV) lineup and business strategy.

Kia PBV combines “fit-for-purpose EVs” with advanced software that will “open the door to new businesses and lifestyles.” It will also present new dedicated hardware like Easy Swap and digital solutions developed by Hyundai.

The Kia exhibit will feature five purpose-built EVs, including a debut model scheduled for mass production in 2025. You will also see a range of PBV tech alongside a demonstration.

Kia will introduce its “EVs for all” vision with the EV3 and EV4 concepts on display. The exhibit will also include Kia’s flagship EV9 and sporty EV6 GT.

The PBV lineup will include five vehicles: three medium, one large, and one small PBV. The small version will be the first to be shown at CES next month, starting January 9.

Kia purpose-built EVs (Source: Kia)

Kia wants to make purpose-built EVs part of its core business as it transitions to a sustainable mobility solution provider. The company aims to expand into e-commerce, logistics, shuttle, and robot delivery with purpose-built EVs.

The growth in car-sharing and delivery has fueled the need for eco-friendly solutions. With most developed countries moving toward stricter environmental regulations, Kia aims to help the transition.

(Source: Kia)

In April, Kia began construction on its first PBV factory (also its first dedicated EV plant) in South Korea. The automaker invested around $758 million (1 trillion won), with mass production expected to start in the second half of 2025.

Kia plans to produce 150,000 units in the first year, with the potential to expand “in line with future market conditions.”

The company previously said its first PBV would be based on a new “eS” platform dedicated to purpose-built EVs.

An interior sketch design of the Kia EV9 offers a glimpse of future PBV mobility (Source: Kia)

Kia’s first PBV is designed for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B. After that, it will launch a larger version for fresh-food delivery, logistics, shuttles, mobile offices, and more.

Electrek’s Take

Kia looks to take a page from Ford, GM, and Rivian with its new PBV business. Massive corporations like Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, and UPS need to cut emissions, and transitioning their fleets will be key.

Amazon has already begun rolling out Rivian electric delivery vans, while the EV startup signed its second commercial van partner Thursday in AT&T.

GM established Brightdrop in 2021 with customers including FedEx and Ryder deploying the electric last mile solutions. Meanwhile, Ford sold nearly 6,200 electric E-Transit vans in the US through November.

Demand for purpose-built EVs is only expected to continue rising as companies transition to electric. Not only that, but people are also using them for mobile offices or shops, adventure vehicles, and more.