Tesla announces its coming to Qatar

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 12 2023 - 11:13 am PT
8 Comments

Tesla has announced that it is expanding its electric vehicle business to Qatar with the launch of its online configurator in the country.

Since launching the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla has expanded to the most important auto markets all around the world, but there are still a few countries where the automaker still doesn’t operate.

In the Middle East, Tesla still has limited operations.

It only operates stores, service centers, and Supercharger stations in Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Now, the automaker is announcing an expansion in Qatar:

Qatar is a fairly small country in size as its geography consists entirely of a small 165 km (103 miles) in length and 80 km (50 miles) in width peninsula.

In terms of population, it has about 2.7 million people.

Those people only buy about 40,000 passenger vehicles per year – making it a fairly small auto market.

It’s going to be hard for Tesla to sell a significant number of vehicles in the country, but it could just deploy some infrastructure, like a Supercharger and service center, in Doha and make it a sustainable business in the region.

