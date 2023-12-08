OPEC tells members to reject COP28 deals that target fossil fuels

The head of OPEC wrote a letter to its members and urged them to reject any COP28 deal that targets fossil fuels, as seen by Reuters today.

Reuters says that three sources confirmed the letter’s authenticity. OPEC – the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – said to Reuters that it doesn’t comment on official communication with member countries but advises them and its partners.

The letter, which was dated October 6 and written by OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais, said:

It seems that the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences, as the draft decision still contains options on fossil fuels phase out. I avail of this opportunity to respectfully urge all esteemed OPEC Member Countries and Non-OPEC Countries participating in the CoC and their distinguished delegations in the COP 28 negotiations to proactively reject any text or formula that targets energy i.e. fossil fuels rather than emissions.

OPEC told Reuters in response to questioning over the OPEC secretary general’s letter that it advocates for reducing emissions, not choosing energy sources.

The most contentious issue at COP28, the United Nations’ climate summit in Dubai, is what language will be used about the future of fossil fuels in the final agreement.

Today’s draft of the agreement includes a number of options:

– “A phase out of fossil fuels in line with best available science” – “Phasing out of fossil fuels in line with best available science, the IPCC’s 1.5 pathways and the principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement” – “A phase-out of unabated fossil fuels recognizing the need for a peak in their consumption in this decade and underlining the importance for the energy sector to be predominantly free of fossil fuels well ahead of 2050” “Phasing out unabated fossil fuels and to rapidly reducing their use so as to achieve net-zero CO2 in energy systems by or around mid-century” – No language on the future use of fossil fuels

At the end of November, Antònio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN said, “We know it is still possible to make the 1.5 degree limit a reality. It requires tearing out the poisoned root of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. And it demands a just, equitable renewables transition.”

Country representatives are now negotiating this contentious and crucial issue, and the goal is to reach a consensus before COP28 ends on December 12.

Photo: “Opec-Opec+Map” by Caspian Delta is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

