Buying a new Kia EV9? You’re going to get free charging

Electrify America is going to give 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of free charging to first-time owners of the new 2024 Kia EV9 three-row SUV EV.

Kia EV9 drivers can get free charging at any Electrify America charging station in the US using the Electrify America app. The 1,000 kWh of charging will have to be used within three years from the date of purchase.

Along with Niro and EV6, the EV9 is Kia’s third EV to get complimentary Electrify America charging.

The EV9 is Kia’s first all-electric three-row SUV model. From launch, the Kia EV9 will be available with two powertrain options.

The standard configuration features a 76.1 kWh battery paired with a 160 kW (215 hp) rear-wheel-drive motor. An optional 99.8 kWh battery is available in a single-motor setup (201 hp) with an EPA-estimated 304-mile range, or in a dual-motor, 283 kW (379 hp) AWD configuration.

The Kia EV9 has a maximum DC charging rate of 236kW. Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America, said that the “EV9’s standard 800V electrical architecture enables hyper-fast DC charging,” which Electrify America has on offer.

You can reserve the EV9, which starts at $54,900, on Kia’s website for a fully refundable $750 deposit, and lease options are available on specific models.

Photo: Electrify America

