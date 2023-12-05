Quick Charge Podcast: December 4, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: low-cost Tesla is advanced, manufacturing is going to be revolutionary
- Denmark to block its ports against Tesla shipments to Sweden
- Tesla starts detecting speed cameras – Waze-like service?
- EPA data shows Rivians are more efficient than Cybertrucks, even with larger wheels and batteries
- Rivian CFO teases a new cheaper, simplified battery pack structure for R1 EVs coming in 2024
- US EV sales pass 1 million, an increase of 50.7% year-over-year
- GM confirms 2025 launch date for next-gen Chevy Bolt EV
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments