Michigan installs the US’s first wireless EV charging public roadway

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Nov 29 2023 - 1:00 pm PT
6 Comments
US wireless charging public roadway

The US’s first wireless charging public roadway has been installed in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood by the City, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), and Electreon.

Wireless charging provider Electreon provided inductive-charging copper coils that are installed below the road’s surface. The coils will charge EVs equipped with Electreon receivers as they drive over the road. The road’s charging segments transfer electricity wirelessly through a magnetic field, which is then transferred as energy to the vehicle’s battery, charging it.

Detroit’s wireless charging roadway is a pilot that will test and aim to perfect the wireless charging technology in a real-world environment. Researchers are using a Ford E-Transit equipped with an Electreon receiver.

The plan is to open it up to the public in the next few years. MDOT and Electreon have entered a five-year commitment to develop and pilot the electric road system on Michigan roads.

The pilot is on a quarter-mile stretch on 14th Street between Marantette and Dalzelle streets in Detroit’s historic Corktown. It runs alongside the Newlab at Michigan Central Building, home to more than 60 tech and mobility startups, where the wireless charging tech will be further tested and developed beginning in early 2024.

Electreon has also installed two static inductive charging stations in front of the Michigan Central Station, which will be able to charge Electreon-equipped vehicles while parked. 

In 2024, MDOT will begin seeking bids to rebuild part of Michigan Avenue (US-12) and will install additional inductive charging.

Read more: This Japanese city is piloting EV wireless charging at traffic lights

Photos: City of Detroit

