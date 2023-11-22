New Jersey to ban ICE cars and trucks from 2035

New Jersey joins a growing list of nine states, including California, Vermont, New York, Washington, and Oregon, to ban gasoline-burning cars – eventually, at least. As of 2027, New Jersey will start limiting the number of gasoline-powered cars, light-duty trucks, and SUVs that can be sold within the state, and eventually ramp that up to a full ban starting 2035.

Governor Phil Murphy and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced yesterday the filing of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule for adoption on December 18, which puts the state on course toward phasing out fossil-fuel burning cars, trucks, and SUVs. California has led the way in pulling back on ICE vehicles, and Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and New Jersey having announced they’ll enforce the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations to scale down to zero-emissions.

The federal government has no ban put in place, but has set the goal of having 50% of new cars sales in the US being electric by 2030. President Biden has budgeted $5 billion to help make that happen.



Similar to ICE bans elsewhere, this of course doesn’t mean it’ll be illegal to own or drive an ICE car but rather prohibits the sale of new or used cars. Of course, die-hard ICE fans can just hop the border and buy them from another state, as long as the vehicles meet emissions standards.

Automobile lobbyists and businesses aren’t too happy, with thousands of letters apparently pouring into the state office asking to pull back on the measure, arguing that it puts a limit on the freedom to drive what you want, or in some cases, limits what people can afford to drive. “This ban of the sale of new gas-powered cars in such an expedited time does not take costs or feasibility into account,” argues Ray Cantor, an official with the New Jersey Business and Industry Association. “It does not take the lack of local and highway infrastructure into account. It does not take grid capacity into account. It ignores consumer choice. It doesn’t take New Jersey residents into account, especially low- and moderate-income families.”

However, environmental groups take a different view. “The electric vehicle revolution is upon us, and the benefits are far-reaching — even for those who never plan to get behind the wheel of an EV. By adopting Advanced Clean Cars II standards, New Jersey is making a commitment to cleaner air, improved public health, and climate change mitigation,” said Kathy Harris, senior clean vehicles and fuels advocate, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). She adds that the state can avoid at least 175 premature deaths from polluted air by 2050, and that the program will bring cost-savings to New Jersey vehicle owners of nearly $60 billion by 2050.

Electrek’s Take

This great news, but why not sooner? The transition to electric is already well underway, and consumers are showing they are ready. But legislation needs to catch up. Still, more states embracing the ban undeniably puts more pressure on the US government to potentially issue a federal ban, similar to the European Union, which has approved a full ban on new gas-powered cars starting 2035. Additionally, moves like this add more pressure to automakers to accelerate EV production. Of course, major automakers are already doing that with firm plans in place to phase out ICE vehicles: GM is targeting 2035, with smaller automakers with quicker timelines, and European automakers are moving to phase out quickly to meet the EU deadline.