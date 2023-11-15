 Skip to main content

Tesla doesn’t want you to see this video revealing Cybertruck interior ahead of launch

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Nov 15 2023 - 6:32 am PT
11 Comments

A new video revealing the interior of the Tesla Cybertruck is making the rounds online, and Tesla apparently doesn’t want people to see it ahead of the launch later this month.

We are just a few weeks away from the Cybertruck delivery event, which is also when we should get all the details of the production version of the electric pickup truck.

In the meantime, we have been relying on leaks and prototypes being spotted in the wild.

It has actually provided us with plenty of information and great looks a the electric pickup over the last few months, but the interior is definitely a part we had fewer opportunities to see.

Now a new video posted to social media gives one of the best looks at the Cybertruck’s interior in broad daylight:

The context of the video is not clear. While Tesla engineers working with prototypes in the wild have been accommodating with people wanting the see the vehicle and take pictures, they haven’t let people take pictures inside until now.

Jeremy Judkins, who shared the video on X, says that some people who got invites to the Cybertruck delivery event are seeing that invite being revoked after sharing the video:

On top of getting a good look at the user interface and backseat (albeit them seemingly being up), we are also getting a good look at the tonneau cover in operation, which looks quite fast if the video is at normal speed.

Tesla is going to hold its delivery event for the Cybertruck on November 30. We should get all the details at that time.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of this look at the Cybertruck in the comments section below.

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

