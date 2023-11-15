Quick Charge Podcast: November 15, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla doesn’t want you to see this video revealing Cybertruck interior ahead of launch
- Tesla releases update with new way to activate Autopilot/FSD and separate backseat audio
- Tesla sees critical supplier get snatched up by GM
- Rivian fixes infotainment software bug via OTA, around 3% affected
- Volkswagen CEO says a $22K electric car is possible around 2025
- These are the first pictures of Xiaomi’s 650+ hp EV, the SU7
- EV maker Canoo (GOEV) builds first LDV in OKC, begins generating revenue in Q3
- Which EVs charge the fastest? Hyundai, Kia, and Porsche lead in new charging test
