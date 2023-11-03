 Skip to main content

Southern California just secured a lot of power from the US’s largest clean energy transmission project

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Nov 3 2023 - 3:31 pm PT
1 Comment
SunZia

Clean Power Alliance, California’s fourth-largest electricity provider, is going to source power from SunZia, the US’s largest clean energy transmission project.

Clean Power Alliance (CPA) supplies electricity to 30 cities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and it’s signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with SunZia’s developer, Pattern Energy Group.

The SunZia project is made up of two arms: SunZia Wind and SunZia Transmission. It will provide CPA with 575 megawatts (MW) of wind energy, which is 16% of SunZia’s overall capacity and enough to power 265,834 homes in Southern California annually. The wind power will be carried over the SunZia Transmission line, enabling power delivery from SunZia Wind directly into the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) energy market. 

SunZia Wind is the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere. The 3,500-MW wind farm sprawls across New Mexico’s Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel counties.

The $8 billion SunZia Southwest Transmission Project is a 550-mile ± 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona. It will transport up to 4,500 MW of primarily clean energy to Arizona and California.

SunZia Transmission’s permitted route originates at a planned substation in Torrance County, New Mexico, and ends at the existing Pinal Central Substation in Pinal County, Arizona.

The US’s largest clean energy transmission project, first proposed in 2008, is expected to create over 2,000 new jobs, has an expected economic impact of $20.5 billion, and is expected to come online in 2026. It’s going to supply power to more than 3 million people.

Read more: This is what the electricity grids need now to support clean energy

Photo: Pattern Energy

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Wind power California Electrical grid New Mexico

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.