StoreDot says its EV battery cells didn’t degrade after 1,000 extreme fast charges

EV battery maker StoreDot says its silicon-dominant XFC battery cells didn’t degrade after 1,000 consecutive extreme fast charging cycles.

StoreDot ran an extended set of charging profile tests in which XFC was applied from 10-80% of the charge in 10 minutes, with the remaining charging cycle – from 0-10% and 80-100% – performed with slower 1C charging. At the same time, the silicon battery cells were also tested for full slow-charging cycles from 0-100%, and those also achieved a similar charging cycle performance.

Despite each cycle applying XFC for 70% of the charge, the cells demonstrated no additional degradation – a result that’s on a par with cells that were slow charged from 0-100% at the common use case of levels 1 or 2 charging.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO, said:

The tests safely delivered the charging speed that consumers demand with the best range, while preserving the longevity of the vehicle’s battery cells – a crucial combination in reducing users’ anxiety for achieving widespread adoption of EVs. The significance of testing our silicon-batteries under various use-case conditions demonstrates our battery’s robustness regardless of drivers’ charging habits, recharging frequency, or charger power.

At the end of September, Volvo Cars, a strategic investor in StoreDot, signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with the EV battery maker to work together to develop XFC cells that will be optimized and tailored for Volvo’s future EV architectures. It’s expected that the first samples will be delivered to Volvo for testing next year.

Other strategic investors in StoreDot include Polestar, Daimler, Samsung, VinFast, and TDK.

