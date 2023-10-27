House Republicans just voted against energy efficiency rebates and for nuclear warheads

House Republicans voted yesterday to scrap “wasteful” energy efficiency rebates – and also voted to spend $19.1 billion on nuclear warheads.

Republicans vote to scrap energy efficiency rebates

Republicans passed HR 4394, “Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024,” in a 210-199 vote yesterday afternoon (with only one Republican no vote).

The bill cuts $5.58 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act – or what the Republicans call “wasteful Washington spending.”

The cuts to the Inflation Reduction Act include (and I am directly quoting from a summary of the bill):

$4.5 billion for rebates for new electric appliances or installation of home electrification projects, including the replacement of gas stoves and appliances;

$1 billion for states and local governments to adopt net zero and implement the latest

building energy codes; and

$200 million for installation training for home energy efficiency and electrification projects.

But hey, at least there’s an 8% boost from 2022 for nuclear weapons stockpiling and infrastructure.

Electrek’s Take

The Inflation Reduction Act is not only the best chance the US has had for decades to reduce emissions in order to combat climate change, but it also grows the economy and saves Americans money. It’s created a huge domestic manufacturing boom, which, in turn, is creating hundreds of thousands of jobs that upskill workers in preparation for the unstoppable shift to renewables. It helps Americans reduce their energy bills and make their homes more comfortable in the face of extreme weather.

Here are a couple of personal examples. I have a heat pump hot water heater because our water heater was old and inefficient – it sounded like an airplane when it fired up and cost a fortune in energy bills.

My new Rheem heat pump hot water heater costs $109 a year to run. Heat pump hot water heaters generally cost between $1,500 and $3,000. The Inflation Reduction Act provides a $2,000 tax credit to everyone, regardless of income, for this efficient smart appliance. Low-income households (under 80% of Area Median Income) qualify for rebates that cover 100% of heat pump water heater costs up to $1,750, and that can be combined with the tax credit. The Inflation Reduction Act also funds training for technicians so they have the skills to install heat pump water heaters.

Our house also needed its electrical panel replaced this summer. That qualifies for a $600 tax credit, again, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. This isn’t “wasteful spending” to my family; we needed that help as part of an essential and costly upgrade. The tax credit really takes the sting off, and now our panel is up to code.

So not only did the Republican Party waste time by voting to dismantle essential parts of the Inflation Reduction Act – because it’s ultimately going to be vetoed by the White House – they voted to spend $19.114 billion on the US’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

Nuclear weapons, like climate change, are a fundamental threat to humanity. “Wasteful spending.” This you, GOP?

Read more: Here’s how much money you’ll get with the Inflation Reduction Act

Photo: Pixabay on Pexels.com

