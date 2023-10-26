In the US, Daimler’s eM2 electric box trucks are rolling off the factory floor

Daimler Truck North America has kicked off series production of its Freightliner eM2, an electric pick-up and delivery box truck.

These first eM2s are being manufactured at Daimler’s plant in Portland, Oregon.

Daimler says the first US units will be delivered to Ferguson, Hogan Truck Leasing, Penske Truck Leasing, PITT OHIO, Ryder System, TITAN Freight Systems, and Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing. In Canada, the first units will go to Brossard Leasing and Day & Ross.

The eM2 is built on the well-established Freightliner M2 106 Plus platform and follows the introduction of the electric Freightliner eCascadia in 2022.

The eM2 features a proprietary, fully integrated, battery electric Detroit ePowertrain. Its design places electric motors and a two-speed transmission directly on the drive axles, which Daimler says results in minimized energy cost per mile.

Driving range varies based on the two battery capacity options. The class 6 single-motor model provides up to 190 continuous horsepower, a 194 kWh battery, and a typical range of 180 miles on a single charge. The class 7 dual-motor variant offers up to 255 continuous horsepower, supported by a 291 kWh battery, providing a typical range of 250 miles on a single charge.

Daimler’s electric delivery box truck features Detroit Connect, a connected vehicle solution that allows real-time monitoring of battery health, charging status, and energy usage. That enables efficient route planning, energy optimization, and post-trip data analysis to improve overall energy efficiency.

My Electrek colleague Jameson Dow drove the eM2 in May 2021 – when Daimler said that it would be widely available in April 2023, so they’re not too far off the mark – and said that its nimbleness made it feel more like driving a car, not a medium-duty truck. You can read more about his first drive experience here.

Photos: Daimler Truck North America

