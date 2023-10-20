 Skip to main content

Tesla shot a Tommy gun at a Cybertruck, here’s the result

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 20 2023 - 11:38 am PT
25 Comments

Tesla tested the bulletproof capacity of the Cybertruck by shooting a Tommy gun at the electric pickup truck. Here’s the result.

When first unveiling the Cyvertruck, Tesla claimed that the electric pickup truck was virtually bulletproof:

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

Of course, the Tesla armor glass famously didn’t pass the steel ball test at the unveiling event, but Tesla is evidently still serious about the Cybertruck having some level of bulletproofness.

Aryan Jain spotted a Tesla Cybertruck in the wild that was clearly shot at in an apparent bulletproofing test:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the sighting – confirming that they shot a Tommy gun at the Cybertruck:

We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment.

Top comment by Blake

Liked by 11 people

A reflection on the state of USA society…

View all comments

While the CEO claimed that no bullet penetrated the passenger compartment, it looks like they only shot at the steel body panels and not the windows.

Tesla is going to hold a “delivery event” for the Cybertruck on November 30. The automaker is expected to give all the details about the production version of the electric pickup truck.

Musk has been hyping the Cybertruck has Tesla’s “best product ever.”

We can expect some data about the bulletproof capacity of the Cybertruck or at the very least, a video of this testing with a Tommy gun.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger