Tesla shot a Tommy gun at a Cybertruck, here’s the result

Tesla tested the bulletproof capacity of the Cybertruck by shooting a Tommy gun at the electric pickup truck. Here’s the result.

When first unveiling the Cyvertruck, Tesla claimed that the electric pickup truck was virtually bulletproof:

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

Of course, the Tesla armor glass famously didn’t pass the steel ball test at the unveiling event, but Tesla is evidently still serious about the Cybertruck having some level of bulletproofness.

Aryan Jain spotted a Tesla Cybertruck in the wild that was clearly shot at in an apparent bulletproofing test:

BREAKING: Cybertruck seen on the highway potentially gone through bullet proof testing 📐👽🤯



Seen by member of the club. pic.twitter.com/wBr9mNrLl7 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 20, 2023

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the sighting – confirming that they shot a Tommy gun at the Cybertruck:

We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment.

While the CEO claimed that no bullet penetrated the passenger compartment, it looks like they only shot at the steel body panels and not the windows.

Tesla is going to hold a “delivery event” for the Cybertruck on November 30. The automaker is expected to give all the details about the production version of the electric pickup truck.

Musk has been hyping the Cybertruck has Tesla’s “best product ever.”

We can expect some data about the bulletproof capacity of the Cybertruck or at the very least, a video of this testing with a Tommy gun.