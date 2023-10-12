Quick Charge Podcast: October 12, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla raises wages at Giga Berlin amid union push
- Tesla releases official API documentation to support third-party apps
- Tesla Cybertruck stainless steel supplier revealed
- Tesla slashes lease pricing on Model 3/Y, expects to lose half tax credit on 3
- The average EV is now $14K cheaper than a year ago in the US
- Tesla Summon feature saves owner locked out of parking garage
- Honda and Mitsubishi team up to explore ways to improve value for EV owners
- Electric vehicle sales hit 7.9% of US market as Volvo, Mercedes, and Hyundai post sizable gains
- BMW taps Great Wall Motor’s SVOLT Energy for EV battery order worth $13 billion
