 Skip to main content

Tesla sells its recently acquired wireless charging company

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Oct 11 2023 - 5:02 am PT
0 Comments
Tesla Wireless charger hero

Tesla flipped a small wireless charging startup like some flip houses. The automaker has sold Germany-based wireless charging startup Wiferion after acquiring it just earlier this year.

Wiferion is a Germany-based wireless charging startup known for inductive charging technology for industrial robots and electric vehicles.

According to official company documents, Tesla acquired the startup for an undisclosed amount earlier this summer.

Tesla has never shown any interest in wireless charging until earlier this year.

The problem wireless charging solves is not a major one. It alleviates the need to plug in your car, which is not a super difficult or time-consuming task. Nonetheless, Tesla has previously talked about automating the task in order to be ready for self-driving technology. If the cars could drive themselves, it would make sense for them to be able to charge themselves without a human needing to plug them in.

Over the years, Tesla has favored an automated robot arm instead of wireless charging to complete this task, but things have changed recently.

Earlier this year, Tesla teased a new wireless home charging station – pictured above.

Because of this tease to move into wireless charging, the acquisition of Wiferion made a lot of sense for Tesla.

But now we learn that Tesla has already sold the startup.

On its website, power electronic supplier PULS announced that it acquired Wiferion:

Wireless charging specialist Wiferion becomes our new business unit PULS Wireless. Wiferion’s customers will benefit from our engineering resources and global presence in production and application support.

According to The Robot Report, Tesla’s acquisition of Wiferion was more of an “acqui-hiring” situation. The automaker kept Wiferion’s engineering team on board and sold its operations and manufacturing business to PULS.

Electrek’s Take

It’s possible that Tesla either already had manufacturing plans for its wireless charger or didn’t like the manufacturing operations of Wiferion so it decided to go after the engineers instead.

Either way, we do expect Tesla to announce something soon about wireless charging because it was unlike the company to release a teaser like that about an unannounced product.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger