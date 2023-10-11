Atlantic City casinos just covered their parking garages with solar

Two Caesars Atlantic City casinos have installed solar garage canopies that, combined, will produce around 8.29 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy annually.

Solar developer DSD Renewables (DSD) has installed a four-canopy, 6.5 MW solar portfolio for Caesars Entertainment at two out of its three Atlantic City casinos.

Caesars Atlantic City now has 1.7 MW and 886 kW solar garage canopies, and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City now has a 1.9 MW solar canopy at Harrah’s self-park garage and a 1.9 MW canopy at Harrah’s valet garage. DSD will install a 913 kW solar rooftop system at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in early 2024.

Caesars is one of utility Atlantic City Electric’s largest power users, so its solar projects will offset around 6% of its energy needs. The canopies will provide shaded parking for staff and customers and reduce snow removal costs, while the rooftop system will extend the roof’s lifespan and reduce cooling needs by limiting UV exposure.

Because the casinos sit right on the Atlantic, DSD’s in-house canopy team had to create custom engineering designs that would withstand increased wind load and risk factors. The solar arrays’ structural connections enable the steel and electrical solar systems to be elevated yet able to withstand storms.

DSD financed and developed Caesars’ solar installations and will be their long-term owner and operator. Caesars Entertainment has a net zero by 2050 goal.

Read more: New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm hits a milestone – and one county is fighting all of it

Photos: DSD Renewables

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use, and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online, and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here.