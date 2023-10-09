Best Prime Big Deal Days offers: e-bikes, portable power stations, more

Amazon’s fall Prime Big Deal Days savings event has arrived. As we do every time, the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to highlight all of the best discounts. Ringing in all of the holiday shopping savings coming in the next few months, the savings start with Amazon and branch out to the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.
As a fall follow up to the usual summer Prime Day festivities, Amazon is now launching its Prime Big Deal Days sale. While the name doesn’t roll off the tongue quite like its normal savings event, this sale is going to be marking down the same catalog of products – and by that we mean just about everything the retailer sells.
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best fall Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week, with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day hub.
Best Green Energy discounts:
- Rad Power’s RadTrike brings three wheels to your fall rides at $1,899 low (Save $600)
- Huffy Oslo Folding e-bike is frankly a steal at just $288 (Reg. $599)
- Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer cleans at 1.76 GPM for new low of $110
- ALLPOWERS portable power stations discounted from $84 this week (Reg. $129+)
- SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to new all-time low of $79 (Reg. $129)
- Schwinn’s Marshall hybrid e-bike offers 20 MPH and 35-mile range for all-time low of $900
Amazon sets the stage with Echo speakers and more
But it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without putting its own products in the spotlight. The 2023 Prime Big Deal Days sale is setting the pace for all of the other discounts this week by marking down its own in-house gear. So far, deep discounts have already been launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.
- Amazon’s offers early Echo deals from $18 ahead of next week’s Prime Big Deal Days sale
- Amazon Fire TV streaming media players up to 54% off from $18 in early fall Prime Day sale
- Amazon early Prime Day Fire tablet deals live from $40: Max 11 $150, more up to 50% off
- Amazon’s 2023 All-new Echo Buds with Alexa drop to just $35 in early Prime Day sale (30% off)
- First deals hit the All-New Blink Outdoor 4 smart cams from $66 (Reg. $110+), more
- Amazon’s multi-platform wireless Luna controller sees $40 early Prime Day deal (Reg. $70)
- All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam hits new low at $30 (50% off), plus more from $35
- Amazon early Prime Day smart home sale up to 48% off: Smart Plug $13, Thermostat, more
Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals
It’s no surprise that Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is delivering some deep discounts on Apple gear, but just how enticing they are is another story. Prime Day earlier in the year saw a lot of items return to previous all-time lows, while this fall sale is marking entirely new best prices. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M2 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form factors, there are also enticing discounts on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and so much more.
- Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at new $1,049 all-time low (Save $250)
- Apple’s new Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen see first discounts from $219
- Apple’s all-new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 return to all-time low with only second discount at $49 off
- Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is the best value around starting from $650 (Orig. $999)
- Save $80 on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price of the year, now just $249
Google discounts land alongside Android favorites
Not to let our favorite Cupertino company hog all of the stoplight, Google is also rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of the fall Prime Day sale this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.
- Google Pixel Watch clearance delivers a new all-time low at $280 (Reg. $350)
- Google Nest Hub Max drops to best of the year at $164 with our code (Reg. $229)
- Google Nest cameras secure your Assistant smart home starting at $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Google Nest WiFi Pro systems pack Wi-Fi 6E tech starting from $160 lows (Save 20%)
- Your new Pixel 8/Pro deserves an official Google charger, save on one at $20 (Reg. $25)
There’s also some notable discounts in the Android realm, too.
- OnePlus 11 has never sold for less with $100 discount down to $600 low
- First cash discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic from $270 lows
- Jabra’s Elite earbuds now on sale from $50 for Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale (Reg. $80+)
General tech:
As far as other technology goes, the Prime Big Deals Day sale is continuing the tradition from the usual Prime Day event to offer notable savings on all kinds of other tech. All of our favorite brands are making the cut this year, most of which are sitting at either new all-time lows or the best discounts of the year.
- Roku streaming media players start from $21 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale
- JBL Bluetooth speakers up to 50% off: Go 3, Clip 4, karaoke party models, more from $25
- Crank up your battlestation with Crucial’s Gen5 12,400MB/s SSDs from $168 (Up to $85 off)
- Sony’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery falls back to $48 Amazon low
- New low takes $800 off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor at $1,399
- Elgato’s most affordable Stream Deck just dropped even lower to $60 shipped (Reg. $80)
Best Prime Big Deals Day 2023 fashion discounts
- lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Find deals from $9 shipped: T-shirts, polos, pullovers, more
- Amazon Essentials are currently up to 30% off from $8: Jackets, t-shirts, pullovers, more
- Backcountry Fall Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off clearance + 20% off one full-priced style
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 3-Day Fall Kickoff Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, more
