eVTOL developer Opener rebrands as Pivotal, unveils production-ready Helix aircraft

Light eVTOL developer Opener.aero has announced it has changed its company name to Pivotal, following the debut of first scalable production aircraft, Helix. Despite the new nomenclature, Pivotal will continue business as usual as it looks to open order for the Helix eVTOLs very soon.

Way back when, as recently as yesterday when it was still Opener, Pivotal was turning some heads with its personal aircraft which has seen multiple generations since. The most recently we covered was the BlackFly – a pre-production eVTOL platform that was delivered to its first customer this past July, complete with some incredible flight footage on his first journey.

As a near-production aircraft, BlackFly complies with the FAA’s Part 103 (Ultralight) category, but does not require a pilot license regardless. That being its creators still requires any and all eVTOL pilots undergo comprehensive flight training before taking off (vertically).

The delivery was part of an Early Access Program (EAP) that enabled the first dozen BlackFly customers to take to flight and share feedback with the company as it geared up for scaled production. At the time, we were still unaware of specific pricing or production plans for the eVTOL, but following today’s rebranding news, Pivotal has shared those oh-so important details.

The new Helix eVTOL / Credit: Pivotal.aero







Newly branded Pivotal unveils scalable Helix eVTOL

Today’s press release includes two new names in the eVTOL industry – Pivotal, fka Opener, and Helix – the fourth-generation platform aircraft that will see scaled production in California where the company is headquartered.

The Helix personal light eVTOL features much of the same technology as its BlackFly predecessor, but with the following improvements:

Power and propulsion improvements delivering a more robust operational flight envelope

Updated digital electronics hardware

Weight and durability optimized aerostructure

Companion smartphone app integrating owner & pilot experience while simplifying pre-flight checks, capturing flight history and managing charging and aircraft service

Redesigned canopy and flight deck featuring with an integrated display, plus improvements in comfort and safety

Enhanced non-flight-cloud connectivity to improve maintenance, telematics, and charging

A durable livery reducing the effects of weather, age and solar loading while extending the life of the structure and improving pilot comfort

Product options including a transport trailer, fast charging, aviation or GSM radios, ADS-B, custom liveries, and beacon lights

Support for future field-replaceable next generation batteries to extend range and endurance

Today, we also learned that the base price of Pivotal’s Helix eVTOL will start at $190,000. Orders are scheduled to open on January 9, 2024 with a $47,500 deposit (25% of purchase price). Pricing for the additional options and accessories mentioned above will be revealed at a later date.

First customer deliveries are expected to begin June 10, 2024 and customers who reserve a Helix eVTOL will be able to schedule their training sessions with Pivotal ahead of time.