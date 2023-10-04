Joby Aviation initiates first eVTOL test flights with a pilot onboard [Video]

eVTOL developer Joby Aviation continues to deliver key milestones in bringing its all-electric aircraft into commercial operations. Today, Joby confirmed it has completed multiple eVTOL test flights in California with a pilot onboard, with the video footage to back it up. See for yourself below.

Joby Aviation ($JOBY) eVTOL company has been getting a lot of love from Electrek lately because, well frankly, it is delivering newsworthy milestones almost monthly and appears much closer to certified and scaled aircraft production compared to many of the other eVTOL developers we cover.

Aside from its proprietary zero-emissions technology, Joby has separated itself from the aerial pack with the support from companies like Intel, JetBlue, and Toyota – the latter of which has evolved into a major partner.

Aside from commercial businesses, Joby is also touting a $131 million contract with the US Department of Defense (DOD), which includes the delivery of at least nine aircraft – two of which are air taxis for the Edwards Air Force Base in California.

While the Air Force’s first air taxi delivery wasn’t expected until early 2024, we reported in

September that Joby delivered early and test flights were imminent. Today, Joby has confirmed those flights have begun with pilots onboard – a milestone few have achieved and a sight to see for the future of zero-emissions aviation.

Joby chief test pilot James “Buddy” Denham conducting flight tests onboard the Joby aircraft in Marina, CA / Credit: Joby Aviation

According to Joby, piloted test flights are now officially underway in The Golden State, and four of the company’s operators have completed successful trips aboard, including test pilot Zach Reeder in the featured image above. Previously, most of Joby’s flights have been remotely operated from the ground.

The testing occurred at Joby’s Pilot Production Facility in Marina, California, where the pilots completed specific maneuvers in the company’s pre-production aircraft, including free thrustborne hovers and forward transitions into semi-thrustborne flight. Other maneuvers included vertical takeoffs, accelerating and transitioning to forward flight, runway centerline tracking, and decelerating to a vertical landing on a representative landing pad – all necessary for FAA commercial certification someday.

Joby’s pilot test flight campaign was led by chief test pilot James “Buddy” Denham (seen above) with the goal gathering precious handling and control interface data to enable future development of the eVTOL aircraft that will inevitably face FAA certification. Denham spoke:

Having helped design and test flight controls for a wide variety of aircraft, including all three variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, nothing compares to the simplicity and grace of the Joby aircraft. After completing more than 400 vertical take-offs and landings from the ground, it is a privilege to sit in the cockpit of our aircraft and experience first-hand the ease and intuitive nature of the design that the Joby team has developed.

Joby also shared that its recent test flights will gather data alongside the aforementioned testing at the Edwards Air Force Base. That specific testing campaign will be focused on the eVTOL’s flight capabilities in “realistic operating scenarios.”

For now, Joby will continue to operate out of its pilot production line in California while its recently announced manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio, is being erected. When complete, that facility is expected to produce up to 500 aircraft per year. As promised, you can check out the piloted test footage in its entirely in the video below:

Credit: Joby Aviation