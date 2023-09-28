Tesla embarrasses all automakers with these two charts

Tesla has a well-known lead in the US electric vehicle market, but these two new charts help visualize that lead to a degree that should embarrass all other automakers in the US.

For over almost a decade now, Tesla has been the EV market in the US.

My Grammarly is asking me to correct to “in the EV market,” but no. I do mean it is the EV market.

Without Tesla, the US EV market would simply not be the same. For years, Tesla vehicles represented over 80% of the market.

Over the last few years, it has capitulated some market shares to other automakers as more models hit the market, but Tesla is still very much in the lead.

Reuters has recently released new charts based on S&P Global Mobility data about EV sales so far this year in the US.

The charts visualize well the lead that Tesla has over other automakers:

Tesla outsold the next 19 EV competitors combined during the first half of 2023.

To be fair, Tesla doesn’t break down sales per market and therefore, the 325,000 EV deliveries in the first half of the year is an estimate, but it should be accurate within at least a 20% margin and impressive even if wrong by that much.

Tesla’s lead is also well illustrated in this chart that breaks down sales per EV model:

Electrek’s Take

The good news for the rest of the world is that Tesla’s lead is much less prominent in other markets like Europe and Asia.

But in the US, it is absolutely ridiculous.

Considering that electric vehicles are undoubtedly the future of the auto industry, I don’t think that’s argued anymore, it should be extremely worrying to other automakers.

Unless they can drastically change this pace amid the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, they are going to lose most of the US market – a highly profitable auto market.

The good news is that there are a few new non-Tesla EV models coming to the US that should help, and Tesla helped the rest of the market greatly by opening the Supercharger network to everyone else.

Without that, Tesla could have probably run with the whole thing. It shows that the company is still staying true to its mission of accelerating the world’s transition to electric transport and renewable energy.

If its mission was to own the electric transport market, they might have not gone through with opening the Supercharger network – government incentives or not.