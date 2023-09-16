Quick Charge Podcast: September 16, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla removes cheapest and Texas-built Model Y trim – raising eyebrows
- Tesla’s little-known Autobidder product has already made over $330 million for energy investors
- You can now retrofit your Tesla Model 3 with a powered liftgate for $800
- Rivian (RIVN) is outpacing other EV startups in registrations
- Rivian CEO suggests leasing is coming soon, unlocking $7,500 EV tax credit
- UAW is now on strike – Jeep 4xe is the only EV currently affected
- Jeep’s electric Recon will carry the spirit of the Wrangler in the EV era with almost 600 hp
