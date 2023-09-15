SkyDrive secures another large pre-order for its eVTOL passenger aircraft

Japanese eVTOL developer SkyDrive continues to line up customers for its passenger aircraft by the same name after a busy summer of progress. Today, the company has announced its latest pre-order – this time from South Korea, for up to 50 SKYDRIVE eVTOLs.

SkyDrive Inc. has been on one helluva run this summer, peppering the public with updates to its progress in scaled eVTOL production as well as a growing line of customers awaiting their first passenger aircraft deliveries around the world.

After a recent redesign of its SKYDRIVE eVTOL earlier this year to transport more passengers, the company secured its first official pre-order in July, alongside news it will be setting up a US headquarters in South Carolina.

That initial order was only for five aircraft, but SkyDrive gave us an encore a day later when it locked in a pre-order for another 100 aircraft from CT UAV in Vietnam.

Today, the company it touting yet another large pre-order – this time from South Korea.

A rendering of the SKYDRIVE eVTOL / Credit: SkyDrive

SkyDrive receives pre-order for 50 eVTOLs from Solyu

Earlier today, SkyDrive shared news of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Solyu Company, Ltd. – a Korean aircraft leasing company focused on zero-emissions mobility. The pre-order is for up to 50 SKYDRIVE aircraft.

Metropolitan areas of Korea are currently riddled with severe traffic congestion, so the government formed the Korea Urban Air Mobility (K-UAM) Roadmap to reduced citizens’ travel times by 70% by implementing new technologies like eVTOLs. Per Solyu president Andrew Claerbout:

The eVTOL market will bring opportunities for reducing global emissions and increasing traveler convenience. We’re honored to work with SkyDrive and the award-winning SD-05 to develop this global market.

Looking ahead, SkyDrive says it will continue talks with Solyu to evaluate infrastructure to support future commercial eVTOL operations, such as vertiports, travel routes, and other ecosystems alongside the Korean government.

The SKYDRIVE aircraft will be built in Japan with the help of Suzuki.