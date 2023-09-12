IKEA is kicking off a solar car park push in the US

IKEA today announced that it’s adding solar car parks, more solar on store rooftops, and battery energy storage systems to seven of its US stores.

IKEA has been installing solar at its US stores for more than a decade. Its Paramus, New Jersey, store is the first of seven units included in this new solar push, and it appears to have functioned as a pilot, as IKEA today said that its solar installation was completed in July of this year. Paramus (pictured above) boasts IKEA’s first-ever long-span carpark system that maximizes the number of solar panels and covers the entire parking deck roof.

The remaining six units that are in the project are in Brooklyn; Covina, CA; New Haven, CT; Stoughton, MA; Tempe, AZ, and the IKEA fulfillment facility in Tejon, CA.

Covina and Tejon are on track to be completed this year, and Brooklyn, New Haven, Stoughton, and Tempe’s new solar is expected to come online in 2024.

When all seven units are fully operational, they will collectively provide 13,600 megawatt hours of annual production, the equivalent of offsetting 5,883 tons of carbon emissions.

The Swedish retail giant announced the completion of its first solar car park at IKEA Baltimore in September 2021.

It also announced today that it’s launching a renewable heating and cooling project to replace and optimize existing HVAC systems with high energy efficiency and coefficient performance. It will start with five stores this year, in Canton, MI; Draper, UT; Round Rock, TX; and Tampa and Orlando, FL. It will take around a year to complete, and stores will remain open during the work.

IKEA US has a goal of eliminating fossil fuels from its operations by 80% by 2030.

