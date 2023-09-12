Airstream Trade Wind packs more battery and solar power than ever for off-grid travels

The silver bullet is going off-grid. Airstream unveiled the 2024 Trade Wind Travel Tuesday as the most independent travel trailer in the company’s 92-year history. With its largest battery bank and solar system so far, the Airstream Trade Wind is built for off-grid adventures.

Airstream founder Wally Byam founded the company to improve the camping experience. The travel trailers allow you to experience the most out of nature with a comfortable place to sleep, a stove to cook, a sink, a refrigerator/freezer, ample storage, and plenty of room to walk.

Byam’s famous motto, “Let’s not make changes, let’s only make improvements,” has stuck with the company to this day.

Evident from its new 2024 Trade Wind, Airstream enables adventure-seekers to travel further and stay longer with powerful off-grid capabilities.

Inspired by the massive battery capacity and enhanced solar power system in its eStream Concept, the 2024 Trade Wind features the largest battery bank, solar, and power monitoring system of any Airstream product.

The travel trailer is also fitted with a 3″ suspension lift to give you the ground clearance needed to support these adventures.

Airstream Trade Wind (Source: Airstream)

2024 Airstream Trade Wind sets a new benchmark

Bob Wheeler, Airstream CEO, claims the new travel trailer “sets a new benchmark for power capabilities in our travel trailer line.”

The new travel trailer features three 270Ah heated Lithium Battle Born batteries that form an 810Ah battery system, about four times more capacity than any other Airstream model.

A 3,000w inverter/charger combination is added, boasting 1,000 more watts than other models. The added power enables a microwave and 15,000 BTU air conditioner to run simultaneously.











Airstream Trade Wind solar panels (Source: Airstream)

It also includes 600w of roof-mounted solar panels, doubling the capacity of most Airstream models. Meanwhile, you can monitor the energy supply with a Victron-powered interior monitor and app. A SmartPlug 30 Amp Shore Power Inlet allows you to connect or recharge the battery for longer stays at campsites.

Other off-grid enabling features include a 3″ lift kit and a SmartPlug TV and Internet Inlet to keep your devices connected.

In addition, kitchen amenities have been upgraded to withstand rough terrain with extra secure cabinets. Optional features include a convection microwave with an air fryer, a window awning package, and a water-saving composting toilet.

Adventure-seekers can enjoy the outdoors without leaving the comfort of home with amenities, including an onboard bathroom, shower, kitchen, and bedroom that converts to a lounge/dinette area.

Airstream Trade Wind travel trailer walkthrough (Source: Airstream)

The 2024 Airstream Trade Wind is available in one of its most popular layouts (25BF), with flexible space for living, working, dining, and relaxing while exploring the outdoors.

The 25-foot off-grid-ready travel trailer sleeps up to five with a starting price of $129,400. Those interested can purchase the new model from authorized Airstream dealers starting today.