Quick Charge Podcast: September 9, 2023

- Tesla reaches 50,000 Supercharger milestone in just over a decade
- Tesla starts Powerwall 3 installations: It looks worse but is more useful
- See what a Tesla Cybertruck looks like after crashing into a ditch
- Kia EV9 sales slowed by premium prices, quality issues ahead of US debut
- Fisker to ramp up Ocean production in Q4, can it hit its already revised annual guidance?
- Lotus unveils all-electric Emeya: Its first 4-door hyper-GT that goes 0-100km/h under 2.8 secs
- Mercedes-Benz to launch BYD-powered EVs to keep pace with Tesla, Chinese automakers
- CATL and Huawei’s premium EV startup Avatr announces EU launch following sedan reveal
