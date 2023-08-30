Tesla Autopilot’s ‘Elon Mode’ draws attention from regulators

Tesla Autopilot’s so-called “Elon Mode,” which is not really what it is called, is drawing attention from regulators because it enables fewer driver monitoring alerts.

Earlier this year, we reported on some confusion in the media about Tesla having a secret Autopilot “Elon Mode.“

The name “Elon Mode” didn’t come from Tesla.

It came from the infamous Tesla hacker Green who found out a new Autopilot mode hidden in Tesla’s software that appears to have little to no “nag,” which is what Tesla owners called alerts to apply torque to the steering wheel.

The “nag” is meant to ensure that drivers keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control at all times.

Green called it “Elon Mode” because the name in the software suggested it was meant for “executive testing.”

The mode is now drawing attention from regulators.

In a new letter to Tesla released by NHTSA this week, the regulators are asking Tesla to release more details about this mode and especially how many people have access to it.

This is directly from the letter:

Recently, NHTSA became aware that Tesla has introduced an Autopilot configuration that, when enabled, allows drivers using Autopilot to operate their vehicles for extended periods without Autopilot prompting the driver to apply torque to the steering wheel. NHTSA is concerned that this feature was introduced to consumer vehicles and, now that the existence of this feature is known to the public, more drivers may attempt to activate it. The resulting relaxation of controls designed to ensure that the driver remain engaged in the dynamic driving task could lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.

Tesla had until last week to answer, and it’s not clear if it did.

Green was able to use the mode, but he has root access in his vehicle, enabling him to access features that are not available otherwise.

NHTSA’s concerns about Tesla drivers getting around driver monitoring are not new. The agency has previously shut down “defeat devices” meant to enable drivers to avoid Autopilot nag.

The new effort from NHTSA comes amid “Elon Mode” being revealed by Green, but there are other concerns too.

Omar Qazi, who goes by WholeMarsBlog on X, is known as a Tesla uberbull and Elon Musk fanboy. He often shares Tesla FSD Beta drives on X and praises the performance of the system – praises that are often shared by Musk on his social media platform.

Many people have noted that he doesn’t get “nag” on these drives that he shares on social media at the same rate as most drivers.

Qazi has been known to dodge questions about this lack of nag:

WholeMarsBlog EXPOSED – Omar Cheats?!? Does it matter? Can we prove it? Can we cheat too?!? 🐼 pic.twitter.com/0p7dXFqQmK — Kevin Smith (@spleck) July 6, 2023

NHTSA seems to be concerned about what Tesla is doing to make sure its driver monitoring is working properly.

While Tesla can’t avoid all people trying to avoid nag, it sounds like NHTSA wants the automaker to do as much as it can to avoid it.