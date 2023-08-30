This interesting-looking electric ATV can actually get some work done

Today, we take a first look at the Envo Electric All Terrain Vehicle (e-ATV), an interesting-looking electric ATV that can actually get some work done.

I’ve had a prototype from Envo for a few weeks now, and almost every time someone has seen me on this vehicle, they had the same question: “What is it?”

It’s a fair question since it doesn’t look like anything else on the market.

It is made by Envo Drive, a BC-based company that also makes the Envo Stax, my new favorite e-bike.

Envo calls it an Electric All Terrain Vehicle (e-ATV), and that’s fair. It doesn’t look like a typical ATV, but it is “all-terrain,” and it can be used like an ATV for the most part.

One thing that I find pretty cool about this vehicle is that it embodies the simplicity of the electric vehicle platform.

From an electric skateboard to a full-size electric car or even a truck, you just need one or more electric motors directly at the wheels or connected to a drive shaft, and a battery packs between those wheels.

It can take any form or size you want, and Envo landed on this one.

The seat post is removable if you want to use it only standing, but it is useful when off-roading to try to lower your center of gravity. The 3 kWh battery pack is mounted low to the ground, which also helps with the center of gravity.

It can reach a top speed of 50 km/h or 31 mph, which wasn’t too bad on flat roads, but it made me a bit nervous off-road. I felt like I could fly off the thing at any time, but I think most riders could find a speed they would be comfortable with. Envo anticipated that, offering three levels of acceleration.

Those acceleration levels and Drive/Reverse gears are also the only controls on the vehicle other than the obvious steering, throttle, and brakes. Envo kept it sweet and simple.

As for the range enabled by the 3 kWh battery pack, that is completely up to how you use the vehicle. If you are out joy-riding at high speed, don’t expect much more than 30-40 km (18-24 miles), but you can stretch that to up to 70 km (43 miles) if you go slow.

The battery pack delivers power to the rear wheels through two 1,500-kW hub motors.

While it might not look like a regular ATV and might not be as powerful as one, you can still get some work done with the Envo e-ATV, and that’s what I loved the most about the vehicle.

I attached a little trailer to it and was able to move stuff around my property effortlessly.

It is rated for a 200 kg (440 lb.) payload capacity and a 350 kg (771 lb.) towing capacity.

That makes it more versatile and better justifies the vehicle’s $10,879 price tag (sold directly through Envo’s website):

While it is certainly not cheap, I think the Envo e-ATV can be a great addition to the fleet for someone who has a piece of land and wants to work on it without having to burn gas or make too much noise.

It can also be an exciting solution for hunters, nature tours, or any activity where you want to cover some distances in nature without burning petrol.

Here’s a video of our look at the Envo e-ATV:

Let us know what you think about this vehicle in the comment section below.